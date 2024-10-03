Is the Medicare Open Enrollment period the same as the Marketplace Open Enrollment period?

There is some overlap in the enrollment periods for Medicare and the Marketplaces, but they are not the same. The Medicare Open Enrollment period runs from October 15 through December 7 each year. For Marketplace coverage in 2025, the open enrollment period will run from November 1, 2024 through January 15, 2025 in states that use the Healthcare.gov website; states that run their own marketplaces may have a longer open enrollment period for 2025.

If you are covered by Medicare, and you are interested in reviewing and comparing your Medicare coverage options, make sure the plans you are considering during the Medicare Open Enrollment period are Medicare plans, not Marketplace plans. Medicare plans are not sold through the federal or state Marketplace websites. You can review and compare your Medicare options on the Medicare coverage comparison website, a searchable tool on the Medicare.gov website, or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). You can also contact the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) in your state. SHIPs offer local, personalized counseling and assistance to people with Medicare and their families. You can call 877-839-2675 to get the phone number for the SHIP in your state.