menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate
General Enrollment Information

Is it better for people to switch sooner rather than later during the Medicare Open Enrollment period?

The timing of enrollment changes does not matter, as long as you enroll before the Medicare Open Enrollment period ends on December 7. Keep in mind that it can take some time to compare plans, and you may want to have a list of all the medications you take and the providers you see before you sit down to compare plans. If you wait until the end of the Medicare Open Enrollment period to enroll in a plan, you should still receive your new plan information before your new coverage takes effect on January 1.

View all questions about General Enrollment Information

Topics

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.