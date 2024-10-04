I turned 65 earlier this year but did not sign up for Medicare when I first became eligible because I was enrolled in Medicaid. I recently learned that I’m no longer eligible for Medicaid. Can I still enroll in Medicare?

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.
There is a Special Enrollment Period for people eligible for Medicare who lost their Medicaid eligibility starting in 2023. Under this Special Enrollment Period, Medicare-eligible individuals who lost their Medicaid eligibility may sign up for Medicare without paying a late enrollment penalty, as long as they enroll at any time from the date that they are notified that their Medicaid eligibility will be terminated up to 6 months after Medicaid eligibility ends.