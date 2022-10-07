I heard that there is a new law that will reduce prescription drug costs for people on Medicare. How could this law affect my out-of-pocket costs under Medicare Part D?

Yes, there is a new law that will help to lower your out-of-pocket costs under Medicare Part D, depending on which drugs you take and whether you have very high drug costs. Beginning in 2023, cost sharing for insulin will be capped at $35 per month per prescription and you will no longer have to pay any cost sharing for adult vaccines covered by your Part D plan, such as the vaccine for shingles. Also beginning in 2023, the price of drugs you take will increase no more than the rate of inflation from one year to the next. Starting in 2024, your annual out-of-pocket drugs costs will be capped. In 2024, you will no longer have to pay 5% coinsurance if your drug costs exceed the catastrophic coverage threshold, which will be approximately $3,250 in out-of-pocket costs that year. In 2025, your out-of-pocket costs will be capped at $2,000. The amount of the cap will increase in future years based on the rate of growth in annual drug spending under Part D.