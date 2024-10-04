menu

I have Medigap Plan C. I heard there were changes made to the availability of this plan. What are those changes and how will they affect me?

Prior to January 2020, Medigap Plan C (and Plan F) offered full coverage of the Part B deductible, along with other benefits. Because Medigap policies are no longer permitted to cover the Part B deductible, Plans C and F can no longer be sold to people new to Medicare (those who became eligible on or after January 1, 2020). However, anyone who signed up for Plan C or Plan F prior to 2020 is permitted to keep their policy (with coverage of the Part B deductible) but their premiums may rise more rapidly than other Medigap plans since new, younger Medicare beneficiaries are not permitted to purchase these policies. Plan D and Plan G have similar benefits to Plan C and Plan F, respectively, other than coverage of the Part B deductible. If you are signing up for a Medigap policy, or considering switching to a different Medigap policy, you may want to take this into consideration.

