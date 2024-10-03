menu

I have end-stage renal disease and Medicare. How long does my Medicare coverage last?

Enrollment in Parts A and B for people with end-stage renal disease generally ends 3 years after they receive a successful organ transplant. Starting in 2023, you can remain enrolled in Part B beyond this 3-year time period if you do not have any other health insurance coverage, for the purpose of covering your immunosuppressive drugs. The premium for this extended Part B coverage is $103 in 2024, which is less than the standard Part B premium (which is set at $174.70 for 2024).

