I have drug coverage from the VA. Do I need to sign up for a Part D plan?

No. Drug coverage from the VA (Veterans Affairs) is considered creditable prescription drug coverage, which means the coverage is at least as good as what Medicare drug plans provide, so you do not need to enroll in a Medicare Part D plan. Other sources of creditable drug coverage include the Federal Employee Health Benefits (FEHB) program, TRICARE (military health benefits), and Indian Health Services (IHS). People with creditable coverage should receive a notice from the source of that coverage letting you know that your coverage is, in fact, creditable. You should keep this notice in case you need to show proof that you had creditable coverage if you decide later you want Medicare prescription drug coverage.

