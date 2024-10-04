I find it difficult to afford paying for my Part D out-of-pocket prescription drugs all at once at the pharmacy. Is it possible for me to spread the costs throughout the year?

Yes, beginning in 2025, all Medicare Part D plans will be required to offer enrollees the option to pay for their out-of-pocket drug costs in the form of monthly payments over the course of the year instead of upfront at the pharmacy. You can opt into this new payment option, known as the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan, by contacting your plan at any time. When you fill a prescription at the pharmacy, you won’t pay the pharmacy; instead, your drug plan will send you a bill each month. All prescription drug plans will offer this payment option, but participation is voluntary. For more information, you can call your drug plan or visit their website. You can also find more information by contacting your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). SHIPs offer local, personalized counseling and assistance to people with Medicare and their families. You can call 877-839-2675 to get the phone number for the SHIP in your state.