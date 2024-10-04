I did not sign up for Medicare Part B when I turned 65 because I was incorrectly told by a broker that I could remain under my employer’s health plan. Can I still sign up for Medicare?

Yes, there is a Special Enrollment Period for individuals who did not enroll in Medicare because of misrepresentation by, or incorrect information from their employer, a group health plan, or agents and brokers of health plans. You will need to provide the Social Security Administration evidence of the misrepresentation, either through documentation or a written attestation. You can enroll in Medicare without penalty starting from the date you notify the Social Security Administration of this error up to 6 months later. You can contact your local Social Security Administration office for more information.