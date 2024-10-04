menu

Employer/Retiree Coverage

I did not sign up for Medicare Part B when I turned 65 because I was incorrectly told by a broker that I could remain under my employer’s health plan. Can I still sign up for Medicare?

Yes, there is a Special Enrollment Period for individuals who did not enroll in Medicare because of misrepresentation by, or incorrect information from their employer, a group health plan, or agents and brokers of health plans. You will need to provide the Social Security Administration evidence of the misrepresentation, either through documentation or a written attestation. You can enroll in Medicare without penalty starting from the date you notify the Social Security Administration of this error up to 6 months later. You can contact your local Social Security Administration office for more information.

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

