menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate
Medicare and the Marketplaces

I am turning 65 years old next month, but I am not entitled to Medicare without having to pay a premium for Part A because I have not worked long enough to qualify. Can I sign up for a Marketplace plan?

Yes, in general, people age 65 or older who are not entitled to premium-free Medicare can purchase health insurance coverage in the Marketplace (except undocumented immigrants).  If you sign up for a Marketplace plan, you will be eligible for premium tax credits to make the coverage in the Marketplace more affordable if your income is at least 100% of the federal poverty level (for buying Marketplace coverage in 2025, that means an income of $15,060 for an individual).

Keep in mind that if you are able to continue working, you may be able to earn enough work history to qualify for premium-free Medicare in the future.  So another option for you to consider would be to sign up for Part A and Part B coverage when you turn 65 (you will have to pay a premium for both Part A and for Part B), and when you become eligible for premium-free Part A through your work history, you will then only have to pay a premium for Part B.

Browse more questions in the Marketplace Eligibility section.

View all questions about Medicare and the Marketplaces

Topics

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.