I am in traditional Medicare and don’t want to make any changes to my coverage. How does the Medicare Open Enrollment period affect me?

If you are happy with your coverage under traditional Medicare, you do not need to take any action during the Medicare Open Enrollment period. Even if you are happy with your current coverage, if you are enrolled in a stand-alone Part D drug plan for your Medicare drug benefit, you might want to explore plan options in your area for the coming year to see if you might be able to get similar or better stand-alone drug coverage at a lower cost. If you do nothing during the Medicare Open Enrollment period, your coverage under traditional Medicare plus stand-alone drug coverage, if applicable, will continue uninterrupted next year (assuming your stand-alone drug plan will continue to be offered).