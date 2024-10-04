I am enrolled in a stand-alone Medicare Part D drug plan. Do I need to do anything during the Medicare Open Enrollment period?

If you are happy with your current coverage and your plan will continue to be offered next year, you can keep it and do not need to do anything during the Medicare Open Enrollment period. Your enrollment will automatically continue. However, you might want to see how your current coverage compares to other plan options in your area to see if you can obtain better coverage by switching plans during the Medicare Open Enrollment period. You can compare your plan options using a searchable tool on the Medicare.gov website, by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227), or by talking with someone at your local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). SHIPs offer local, personalized counseling and assistance to people with Medicare and their families. You can call 877-839-2675 to get the phone number for the SHIP in your state.