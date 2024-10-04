menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate
Medicare Advantage

I am enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, but have recently made plans to do some traveling throughout the United States. Will my plan provide the same coverage in all the states I visit?

Not necessarily. You will need to contact the company that is offering your plan to find out if or which benefits are available out-of-state. If your plan does not offer out-of-state coverage, there may be another plan offered by the same firm that does, or a similar plan offered by another firm in your area. If you decide that you would like to switch to a different plan, however, note that you will need to wait until the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period (October 15-December 7). You can also use the annual Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment period (January 1-March 31) to switch to a different Medicare Advantage plan or switch to traditional Medicare.

View all questions about Medicare Advantage

Topics

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.