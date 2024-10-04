I am enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, but have recently made plans to do some traveling throughout the United States. Will my plan provide the same coverage in all the states I visit?

Not necessarily. You will need to contact the company that is offering your plan to find out if or which benefits are available out-of-state. If your plan does not offer out-of-state coverage, there may be another plan offered by the same firm that does, or a similar plan offered by another firm in your area. If you decide that you would like to switch to a different plan, however, note that you will need to wait until the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period (October 15-December 7). You can also use the annual Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment period (January 1-March 31) to switch to a different Medicare Advantage plan or switch to traditional Medicare.