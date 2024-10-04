I am enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, but have recently made plans to do some traveling throughout the United States. Will my plan provide the same coverage in all the states I visit?

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.
Not necessarily. You will need to contact the company that is offering your plan to find out if or which benefits are available out-of-state. If your plan does not offer out-of-state coverage, there may be another plan offered by the same firm that does, or a similar plan offered by another firm in your area. If you decide that you would like to switch to a different plan, however, note that you will need to wait until the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period (October 15-December 7). You can also use the annual Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment period (January 1-March 31) to switch to a different Medicare Advantage plan or switch to traditional Medicare.