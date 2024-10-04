I am enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, and I’m happy with my coverage. Do I need to do anything during the Medicare Open Enrollment period?

No, you do not need to do anything during the Medicare Open Enrollment period if you like your current Medicare Advantage plan, as long as it continues to be offered the following year. However, it is still a good idea to compare your plan options each year, since plans often make changes to their benefits, cost-sharing, premiums, and/or provider networks from year-to-year. By comparing your current plan to others available in your area, you can confirm that your plan is still the best plan for you.