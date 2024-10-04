menu

I am currently enrolled in a Medicare Part D plan and I take insulin. Is there a way for me to lower my out-of-pocket costs for insulin?

Beginning in 2023, all Part D plans are required to charge no more than $35 per month for whatever insulin products they cover. You should check to make sure that your plan will continue to cover the insulin product you are taking, since insulin products that are not covered by a plan are not subject to the $35 copay maximum. If your insulin product will not be covered, you can switch plans during the Medicare Open Enrollment period that runs from October 15 to December 7. Before switching plans, check to see what your coverage and out-of-pocket costs would be for other drugs you might take besides insulin.

