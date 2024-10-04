I am covered by Medicare, but I don’t take any medications. Do I need to sign up for a drug plan?

Even if you aren’t taking any medications right now, it makes sense to enroll in a drug plan so that you have coverage in case your needs change in the future. If you don’t have coverage and the Medicare Open Enrollment period has ended, you won’t be able to sign up for coverage until the next Medicare Open Enrollment period begins, and your coverage wouldn’t take effect until January 1 of the following year. This could put you at risk of paying a lot out of pocket for prescriptions if your needs change. Also be aware that there is a late enrollment penalty for Part D. If you don’t sign up for a Part D plan when you are first eligible to do so, and you decide later you want to sign up, you will be required to pay a late enrollment penalty equal to 1% of the national average premium amount for every month you didn’t have coverage as good as the standard Part D benefit.