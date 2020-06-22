I am age 60 and have been receiving Social Security disability insurance (SSDI) payments for two years. I recently received my Medicare card, and I would like to get a Medicare supplemental insurance policy. I live in a state that does not require insurance companies to sell Medigap supplemental policies to people under age 65. What are my options for supplemental coverage?

Some insurance companies may still voluntarily sell Medigap policies to people under age 65, even in states that do not require insurance companies to sell Medigap policies to people under age 65. If you do not have prescription drug coverage from another source that is comparable to Part D, you should purchase a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan (PDP). Alternatively, you can look into receiving your Medicare-covered benefits, including prescription drugs, through a Medicare Advantage private plan, such as an HMO or PPO. Medicare Advantage plans are not allowed to turn down people with Medicare based on health status or pre-existing conditions, but access to providers is generally more limited than in traditional Medicare. When you turn 65 and your eligibility for Medicare switches from disability status to your age, you will get a six-month opportunity to enroll in any Medigap policy you want. For help understanding your coverage options, you can contact the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) in your state. SHIPs offer local, personalized counseling and assistance to people with Medicare and their families. You can call 877-839-2675 to get the phone number for the SHIP in your state.