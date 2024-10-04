How can I find out if my doctor is in a Medicare Advantage plan network?

There are a couple of ways to find out if your doctor is in a Medicare Advantage plan network. If you have a particular plan or insurer that you’re looking into, you can go to the plan’s website and look for their searchable directory or find a plan directory on the website, where you can search for your doctor. You may also contact your provider directly to see if they participate in any Medicare Advantage plans. You should then verify with the plan(s) that the doctor is, in fact, in their network.