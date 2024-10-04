Can I use the Medicare coverage comparison website to sign up for a Medigap policy?

No. The Medicare coverage comparison website, a searchable tool on the Medicare.gov website, provides basic information about insurance companies in your area and the Medigap policies they offer, but you will need to contact the insurance companies directly to get more information and purchase a Medigap policy. You can find more information about the plans available in your state by contacting your state’s health insurance department or your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). SHIPs offer local, personalized counseling and assistance to people with Medicare and their families. You can call 877-839-2675 to get the phone number for the SHIP in your state.