Can I receive extra benefits from a Medicare Advantage plan that I wouldn’t be able to get in traditional Medicare?

Yes, Medicare Advantage plans can offer extra benefits that are not offered in traditional Medicare. For example, Medicare Advantage plans may offer dental coverage or a fitness benefit to those enrolled. Medicare Advantage plans can also offer benefits that are not directly health-related, like meal delivery services. Medicare Advantage plans may require an additional monthly premium for some of these supplemental benefits, such as dental coverage. Although Medicare Advantage plans can offer extra benefits, they must also continue to cover the same services that are covered by traditional Medicare.

Starting in 2026, your Medicare Advantage plan will send you a personalized notice between June 30th and July 31st listing any supplemental benefits you did not use during the first 6 months of the year. The notice will include instructions on how to access the benefits, information on the scope of extra benefits offered, any applicable cost-sharing, the use of network providers for each available benefit, and a toll-free number if you need additional help.