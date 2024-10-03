Can I change my Medicare coverage outside of the Medicare Open Enrollment period?

You can, but generally only under special circumstances that qualify you for a Special Enrollment Period (SEP). These circumstances include (but are not limited to) moving to a new location that is outside of your current plan’s service area or where additional plan options are available, moving back into the U.S. after living abroad, moving into or out of a facility, termination of Medicaid eligibility, or if Medicare terminates your current Medicare Advantage plan. You can learn about all of the situations that qualify for a Special Enrollment Period on the Medicare website “Special Enrollment Periods.”

Some beneficiaries can change coverage on a quarterly basis. This includes enrollees who receive assistance from Medicaid and enrollees who receive Extra Help paying their Medicare drug plan premiums and cost sharing, who can switch Part D plans or Medicare Advantage plans once per calendar quarter in the first three quarters of the year, and during the Medicare Open Enrollment period that runs from October 15 through December 7 each year. Some beneficiaries can change coverage from month to month. This includes beneficiaries in certain institutions, such as nursing homes, who can switch Medicare Advantage or Part D plans once a month for as long as they are living there.

If you are currently enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan and would like to switch to traditional Medicare, or switch to another Medicare Advantage plan, you may do so during the Medicare Open Enrollment period, which runs from October 15 through December 7 each year, or during the second Open Enrollment Period just for people in Medicare Advantage plans (the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment period), which runs from January 1 through March 31. If you are in traditional Medicare, you can switch Part D plans or switch to a Medicare Advantage plan during the Medicare Open Enrollment period that runs from October 15 through December 7; you cannot use the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment period (from January 1 to March 31) unless you are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan before January 1.