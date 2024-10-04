Can choosing a new drug plan really make a difference? How can switching plans make a difference in out-of-pocket costs?

Medicare drug plans can differ in ways that can have a big impact on your out-of-pocket costs, including monthly premiums, the list of drugs covered by each plan, how much the plan charges for preferred and non-preferred drugs, and how much the plan charges for high-cost specialty drugs. Not everyone will save money by switching plans, but it generally makes sense for everyone to compare their plan options each year to see if there is a less expensive option for the coverage you need.