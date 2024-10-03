Are Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Part D drug plans, or Medigap policies sold through the Marketplace?

No, Medicare Advantage plans (such as Medicare HMOs and PPOs), Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, and Medigap policies are not sold through the federal or state Marketplaces. You can enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan or a Medicare Part D plan on the Medicare website or by signing up directly with the company that offers the plan. To find more information about the plans available in your state, including the Medicare Advantage plans, Part D drug plans, and Medigap supplemental policies available in your area, and how to enroll, you can go to the Medicare coverage comparison website, a searchable tool on the Medicare.gov website, or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). You can also contact your state’s health insurance department or the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) in your state. SHIPs offer local, personalized counseling and assistance to people with Medicare and their families. You can call 877-839-2675 to get the phone number for the SHIP in your state.