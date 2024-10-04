menu

Are covered benefits and cost-sharing requirements under Medicare Part D plans the same? How can I compare?

Although there are some similar features of Medicare Part D plans, they are not all the same. There are several different ways in which plans can differ that could affect your access to medications and how much you pay for them. For example, plans can vary in the lists of drugs they cover (also known as the plan’s formulary), whether they charge a deductible that you must pay before your coverage begins, the cost-sharing amounts that they charge for specific drugs, and whether patients are required to get prior authorization from their doctor before the plan will cover specific medications. You can compare your plan options and enroll in a drug plan by going to the Medicare coverage comparison website or by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). You can also contact the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) in your state. SHIPs offer local, personalized counseling and assistance to people with Medicare and their families. You can call 877-839-2675 to get the phone number for the SHIP in your state.

