Will private enrollment websites sell plans other than qualified health plans?

Yes. A number of private enrollment websites will also sell short-term health insurance and other products that do not cover all the benefits and provide all the protections of Marketplace plans. These plans can turn you down or charge you more if you have a pre-existing condition. Some private sites are designed to steer consumers toward short-term policies and other plans that don’t meet Marketplace standards.

If you are interested in major medical insurance through a qualified health plan, you can find a complete listing of all such plans offered in your area on healthcare.gov.

