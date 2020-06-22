menu

Marketplace Enrollment Periods

Will people in hurricane-affected areas have more time to sign up for 2020 coverage?

Yes, although the extension is not automatic – you must apply for the extra time using an Exceptional Circumstances special enrollment period (SEP).  You can apply for this SEP by calling the federal marketplace call center at 1-800-318-2596 (not through your healthcare.gov account.)  You will have to attest to residing in — or moving from — areas affected by a hurricane-related weather event in 2019.   Affected areas are those designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as eligible to receive “individual assistance” or “public assistance.”  So far this fall, a number of counties in North Carolina and South Carolina have been designated eligible to receive FEMA individual assistance or public assistance due to Hurricane Dorian.This Exceptional Circumstances SEP could also apply in other areas if they are affected by a hurricane-related weather event or some other natural disaster before 3:00 am ET on December 18.  Follow this link to FEMA-designated disaster areas for more information on counties eligible to receive FEMA assistance.

