menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Marketplace Health Plans and Premiums

Will covered benefits under all Marketplace plans be the same? How can I compare?

Not necessarily. All Marketplace health plans are required to cover the ten categories of essential health benefits. However, insurers in many states will have flexibility to modify coverage for some of the specific services within each category. Any modifications must be approved by the Marketplace before plans can be offered.  All health plans must provide consumers with a Summary of Benefits and Coverage (SBC). This is a brief, understandable description of what a plan covers and how it works. The SBC will also be posted for each plan on the Marketplace web site. The SBC will make it easier for you to compare differences in health plan benefits and cost sharing.

Plans might differ in other ways, too. For example, the network of health providers might be different from plan to plan. 

View this question in Spanish

View all questions about Marketplace Health Plans and Premiums

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.