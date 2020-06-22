When can small employers enroll in coverage through the SHOP Marketplace?

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Small employers can buy coverage for their employees through the SHOP Marketplace at any time during the year. HealthCare.gov no longer operates a SHOP Marketplace website for small employers, however. If you want to sponsor small group coverage through the Marketplace for your employees, you can contact insurance companies directly or work with a broker who is certified to sell SHOP policies. In HealthCare.gov states, you can find a SHOP-certified broker using the Find Local Help tool. Be sure to specify to the insurer or broker that you want a SHOP policy.
Some state-run Marketplaces continue to operate SHOP websites. Contact your state Marketplace for more information.