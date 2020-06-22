What services do plans have to cover for pregnant women?

Federal law requires most employer and all ACA-compliant individual insurance plans, including those available through the Marketplaces, to cover maternity services including child birth and newborn care. These plans also must cover prenatal visits and screenings, folic acid supplements, tobacco cessation counseling and interventions, and breastfeeding services without any co-pay because they are considered preventive services. All state Medicaid programs cover maternity care without cost-sharing to low-income women who qualify for coverage.

Short-term health insurance policies do not have to provide benefits required by the ACA, such as preventive and maternity care, and most short-term plans will likely exclude maternity services.

