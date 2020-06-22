menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Women’s Health

What services do plans have to cover for pregnant women?

Federal law requires most employer and all ACA-compliant individual insurance plans, including those available through the Marketplaces, to cover maternity services including child birth and newborn care. These plans also must cover prenatal visits and screenings, folic acid supplements, tobacco cessation counseling and interventions, and breastfeeding services without any co-pay because they are considered preventive services. All state Medicaid programs cover maternity care without cost-sharing to low-income women who qualify for coverage.

Short-term health insurance policies do not have to provide benefits required by the ACA, such as preventive and maternity care, and most short-term plans will likely exclude maternity services.

View this question in Spanish.

View all questions about Women’s Health

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.