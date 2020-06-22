What happens if I just make up an income level that I know will qualify me for financial assistance?

That’s not advisable. The Marketplace will check the information you provide against a number of databases (including IRS data, Social Security data, wage databases, and others). If the information you provide is very different from what’s in these databases, you may be asked to provide additional documentation. In addition, at the end of the Application for Health Coverage and Help Paying Costs, you will have to sign that you have provided true answers to all questions to the best of your ability. Knowingly providing untrue information is against the law and could even result in civil money fines.

View this question in Spanish