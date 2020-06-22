We buy health coverage in our state Marketplace and our son attends college in a different state. We want to cover him on our policy. Can we do that?

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Yes, you can. One key consideration, though, will be whether he can access in-network services while he is away at school. Some insurers sell coverage in many states and offer a regional or national provider network. In addition, some health plans may have agreements with insurers in other states to cover their providers as though they were in-network. If you can’t find a plan that offers network providers in both states, you could consider buying a separate plan for your son. You could also evaluate what out-of-network coverage, if any, your plan offers.