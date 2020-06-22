We buy health coverage in our state Marketplace and our son attends college in a different state. We want to cover him on our policy. Can we do that?

Yes, you can. One key consideration, though, will be whether he can access in-network services while he is away at school. Some insurers sell coverage in many states and offer a regional or national provider network. In addition, some health plans may have agreements with insurers in other states to cover their providers as though they were in-network. If you can’t find a plan that offers network providers in both states, you could consider buying a separate plan for your son. You could also evaluate what out-of-network coverage, if any, your plan offers.

