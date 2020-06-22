My husband and I are retired. He just turned 65 and is now covered by Medicare, but I am 62 and I don’t have health insurance. Can I enroll in Medicare as his spouse?

No. Although your husband now qualifies for Medicare, you will not qualify for Medicare until you turn 65. If you do not have health insurance now, you can consider signing up for health insurance coverage through a Marketplace plan. If your household income is less than 400% of the federal poverty level ($67,640 for a couple in 2020), you may qualify for premium tax credits to reduce your cost of a Marketplace policy. If your household income is at or below 138% of poverty (about $23,336 for a couple in 2020), you might be eligible for Medicaid if you live in a state that has expanded its Medicaid program.