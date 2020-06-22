My employer offers health benefits but doesn’t contribute much toward the premium. I can’t afford my share. Can I apply for coverage and subsidies in the Marketplace instead?

You can always shop for health coverage in the Marketplace. However, if you’re offered employer health benefits, you can’t qualify for premium tax credits in the Marketplace unless your employer coverage is considered unaffordable. If your share of the premium for self-only coverage in your employer plan is 9.78% or more of your 2020 household income, it is considered unaffordable, and you can apply for premium tax credits in the Marketplace.

View this question in Spanish