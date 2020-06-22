menu

Health Insurance and the 2019 Federal Income Tax Return

Last year, during Open Enrollment, I applied for financial assistance and the Marketplace determined I was eligible for premium tax credits. Toward the end of this year, though, I lost my job and my total income for this year ended up being just under 100% of the federal poverty level. Will I have to repay the premium tax credits that reduced my premiums all year?

No, there is a special rule to protect people in your circumstance.  If the Marketplace found you were eligible for premium tax credits at the time you enrolled (because your best estimate at that time was that your annual income would be between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level), and if your income later fell below the poverty level, you are still eligible for the tax credits you received last year.  You will not be required to repay the premium tax credit when you file your tax return.  To benefit from this special rule, advanced premium tax credit must have been authorized and paid for one month or more during the year.

