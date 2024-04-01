menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate
Medicaid Unwinding

I’m not sure how long ago my Medicaid ended. Is there a deadline for applying for Marketplace coverage?

You may have more time to sign up for Marketplace coverage if you have lost Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance program (CHIP) due to the end of the Medicaid/CHIP continuous enrollment condition called the “Medicaid Unwinding.” People eligible for Marketplace coverage who live in HealthCare.gov states and who lose Medicaid coverage  can sign up for a Marketplace plan and enroll at any time between March 31, 2023 and November 30, 2024.  You are not limited to the HealthCare.gov annual enrollment period to enroll.  If you use this new unwinding special enrollment period (“Unwinding SEP”) you will have 60 days from the date that you submit your HealthCare.gov application to make a plan selection. Additionally, Marketplaces will have the option of permanently extending the already existing special enrollment period  for consumers who lose Medicaid or CHIP from sixty days to ninety days. Instead of having up to 60 days before or after loss of Medicaid or CHIP to enroll in the Marketplace, you would have up to 90 days before or after loss of Medicaid or CHIP to enroll.

Also, people who are eligible for premium tax credits and with income up to 150% of the poverty level ($21,870 for an individual/$37,290 for a family of 3 in 2024) can sign up for Marketplace coverage at any time.

States that run their own Marketplaces can also choose to offer these special enrollment opportunities. Check with your state for more information. In states that run their own Marketplace, deadlines might be different. Contact your Marketplace or a Navigator or assister for more information.

View all questions about Medicaid Unwinding

Topics

Tags

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.