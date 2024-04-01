I’m not sure how long ago my Medicaid ended. Is there a deadline for applying for Marketplace coverage?

You may have more time to sign up for Marketplace coverage if you have lost Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance program (CHIP) due to the end of the Medicaid/CHIP continuous enrollment condition called the “Medicaid Unwinding.” People eligible for Marketplace coverage who live in HealthCare.gov states and who lose Medicaid coverage can sign up for a Marketplace plan and enroll at any time between March 31, 2023 and November 30, 2024. You are not limited to the HealthCare.gov annual enrollment period to enroll. If you use this new unwinding special enrollment period (“Unwinding SEP”) you will have 60 days from the date that you submit your HealthCare.gov application to make a plan selection. Additionally, Marketplaces will have the option of permanently extending the already existing special enrollment period for consumers who lose Medicaid or CHIP from sixty days to ninety days. Instead of having up to 60 days before or after loss of Medicaid or CHIP to enroll in the Marketplace, you would have up to 90 days before or after loss of Medicaid or CHIP to enroll.

Also, people who are eligible for premium tax credits and with income up to 150% of the poverty level ($21,870 for an individual/$37,290 for a family of 3 in 2024) can sign up for Marketplace coverage at any time.

States that run their own Marketplaces can also choose to offer these special enrollment opportunities. Check with your state for more information. In states that run their own Marketplace, deadlines might be different. Contact your Marketplace or a Navigator or assister for more information.