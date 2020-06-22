I’m married. I work full-time for a large employer that offers me health benefits, but won’t cover spouses. Is that allowed? Can my spouse apply for coverage and subsidies in the Marketplace?

Large employers are required to offer health benefits to full-time workers and to their dependent children, or face a penalty. However, large employers are not required to offer health benefits to the spouses of full-time workers, so your employer would not have to pay a penalty for refusing to offer coverage to your spouse. A large employer is one that employees at least 50 workers.

Because your spouse is not offered health benefits through your job, s/he may be eligible to apply for coverage and premium tax credits through the Marketplace.