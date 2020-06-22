I’m a young adult and I need health insurance. What are my coverage options?

A number of options may be available to you:

If your income is below 138% of the federal poverty level ($17,236 for a single person in 2020), you may qualify for Medicaid coverage. Not all states have elected to expand Medicaid eligibility to this income level. Check with your state Marketplace to find out more about Medicaid eligibility in your state.

If your parents have health insurance that offers dependent coverage, you can join (or stay on) their policy as a dependent and remain covered until your 26 th birthday. See below for more information about dependent coverage for young adults.

birthday. See below for more information about dependent coverage for young adults. You can buy a policy on your own through your state health insurance Marketplace. All plans sold through the Marketplace must meet requirements for covered benefits and cost sharing. Depending on your income, you may be eligible for help to reduce the cost of plan premiums and/or cost sharing.

Special, catastrophic policies with very high cost sharing must be offered to young adults under the age of 30. Premium and cost sharing subsidies are not available for catastrophic plans.

If you are a student, you may be able to enroll in student health offered through your college or university.