I received a Form 1095-A from the Marketplace. What is that?

Form 1095-A gives you information about the amount of advanced premium tax credit (APTC) that was paid during the year to your health plan in order to reduce your monthly premium. This information was also reported to the IRS. The APTC paid on your behalf during the year was based on the annual income you estimated you would earn when you signed up for Marketplace coverage. Now you must file a federal income tax return to compute your actual income for that coverage year. You will have to include Form 8962 with your return. Instructions for this form will help you calculate how the APTC compares to the amount of premium tax credit you were eligible for. If your actual income was lower than what you estimated, you are eligible for a larger premium tax credit and can claim the difference as a refund when you file your tax return. If your income was higher than what you estimated, you are eligible for less premium tax credit and might have to pay back some or all of the difference when you file your return.

