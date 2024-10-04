I notice something called “Easy pricing” under the plan name on Healthcare.gov. What does that mean?

“Easy pricing” refers to a newer “standardized” plan design that aims to make it simpler to compare plans by applying the same deductibles and copays to each category of essential health benefits across all Easy Price plans in the same metal level. For example, in 2025, the annual deductible for covered services under all Gold level Easy Price plans will be $1,500. In addition, all Gold level Easy Price plans will waive the deductible for visits to your primary care doctor and instead only require a $30 copay. By contrast, other non-standardized Gold level plans might have different deductible and copay amounts.

Just keep in mind that other important plan features can still be very different, even when comparing Easy Price Plans – for example, two Easy Price plans might have very different “networks” of doctors you can see. If you need help comparing plan choices, you can contact a Marketplace navigator or assister, or call center to review them with you and answer questions.