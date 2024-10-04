menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate
Marketplace Health Plans and Premiums

I notice something called “Easy pricing” under the plan name on Healthcare.gov. What does that mean?

“Easy pricing” refers to a newer “standardized” plan design that aims to make it simpler to compare plans by applying the same deductibles and copays to each category of essential health benefits across all Easy Price plans in the same metal level. For example, in 2025, the annual deductible for covered services under all Gold level Easy Price plans will be $1,500. In addition, all Gold level Easy Price plans will waive the deductible for visits to your primary care doctor and instead only require a $30 copay. By contrast, other non-standardized Gold level plans might have different deductible and copay amounts.

Just keep in mind that other important plan features can still be very different, even when comparing Easy Price Plans – for example, two Easy Price plans might have very different “networks” of doctors you can see. If you need help comparing plan choices, you can contact a Marketplace navigator or assister, or call center to review them with you and answer questions.

View all questions about Marketplace Health Plans and Premiums

Topics

Tags

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.