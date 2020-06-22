menu

Women’s Health

I just found out that I’m pregnant and my baby is due in March. Can I enroll in a plan though the health insurance Marketplace?

Yes.  However, you may only enroll during Open Enrollment period (November 1, 2016 – January 31, 2017).  Once enrolled, your plan will be required to cover maternity services.  You may also qualify for a premium subsidy, depending on your family income and your eligibility for employer coverage.  Once born, you can add the baby to the plan.  You will also be allowed to change plans at that time.  Birth of a child is a qualifying event that allows you to enroll in or change your coverage, no matter when during the year the baby is born.  Your special enrollment period will last for 60 days from the date of birth.  Adding the baby will change the plan premium and also your subsidy, assuming you qualify for premium tax credits. Depending on your income and the state you reside in, you might also qualify for Medicaid and there is not a limited open enrollment period for Medicaid.
