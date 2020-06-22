I don’t have a checking account. Can the insurance company require that I get one and pay my premiums through automatic monthly withdrawals?

No. Insurers offering coverage in the individual-market exchange or Marketplace are required to provide a variety of payment methods and cannot require a consumer to pay by automatic bank withdrawals (sometimes called electronic funds transfers, or EFT.) Federal rules require the insurer to accept paper checks, cashier’s checks, money orders, and all general-purpose pre-paid debit cards, as well as EFT. These methods must be available to consumers for both the initial premium payment (at enrollment) and ongoing payments.