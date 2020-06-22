menu

Cost-Sharing Reductions

I can’t afford to pay much for deductibles and co-pays. Is there help for me in the Marketplace for cost sharing?

Yes. If your income is between 100% and 250% of the federal poverty level, you can also qualify for cost-sharing reductions. These will reduce the deductibles, copays, and other cost sharing that would otherwise apply to covered services.

The cost-sharing reductions will be available through modified versions of Silver plans that are offered on the Marketplace. These plans will have lower deductibles, copays, coinsurance and out-of-pocket limits compared to regular Silver plans. Once the Marketplace determines you are eligible for cost sharing reductions, you will be able to select one of these modified Silver plans, based on your income level.

