How much are the cost-sharing subsidies?

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
That depends on your income and where you live. To give a general idea, a typical Silver plan might have an annual deductible of $4,000, for example, and an annual out of pocket limit on all cost sharing of $8,150. But if your income is between 100% and 150% of the federal poverty level, the cost-sharing reductions will modify a Silver plan so that the annual deductible might be closer to $250 and the annual out-of-pocket limit on all cost sharing would be no more than $2,700.
If your income is between 150% and 200% of the federal poverty level, the cost-sharing reductions will modify the Silver plan so that the annual deductible might be around $800 and the annual out-of-pocket limit would be no more than $2,700.
If your income is between 200% and 250% of the federal poverty level, the cost-sharing reductions will be more modest. At this income level, your annual out-of-pocket limit will be reduced to no more than $6,500.
Check the Marketplace website for more information about cost sharing reductions in Silver plans in your area based on your level of income.