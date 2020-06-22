menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Cost-Sharing Reductions

How much are the cost-sharing subsidies?

That depends on your income and where you live. To give a general idea, a typical Silver plan might have an annual deductible of $4,000, for example, and an annual out of pocket limit on all cost sharing of $8,150. But if your income is between 100% and 150% of the federal poverty level, the cost-sharing reductions will modify a Silver plan so that the annual deductible might be closer to $250 and the annual out-of-pocket limit on all cost sharing would be no more than $2,700.

If your income is between 150% and 200% of the federal poverty level, the cost-sharing reductions will modify the Silver plan so that the annual deductible might be around $800 and the annual out-of-pocket limit would be no more than $2,700.

If your income is between 200% and 250% of the federal poverty level, the cost-sharing reductions will be more modest. At this income level, your annual out-of-pocket limit will be reduced to no more than $6,500.

Check the Marketplace website for more information about cost sharing reductions in Silver plans in your area based on your level of income.

View this question in Spanish

View all questions about Cost-Sharing Reductions

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.