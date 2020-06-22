How do I project my household size/income for next year if I’m pregnant now? I’m married and this pregnancy will be our first child. We want to find subsidized coverage in the Marketplace.

During Open Enrollment, you and your spouse will apply as a household of two. When the baby is born, you can update your family information with the Marketplace to reflect that you have become a household of three. At that point, you may qualify for a larger premium tax credit. (For example, if you and your spouse together expect to earn a 2019 income that is twice the federal poverty level for a household of two ($32,920), you would be required to contribute about 6.54% of your household income toward the premium for the benchmark plan in the Marketplace. Once the baby is born and you are a household of three, that income would constitute just 158% of the federal poverty level for a family of three and you would only be required to contribute about 4.15% of your income. When you report your new family status to the Marketplace you will also have a 60-day special enrollment opportunity to add the baby to your plan and increase your advanced premium tax credit amount. You will also have the option of enrolling your baby in a different plan. However, you and your spouse generally will not be able to change health plans as a result of the “newborn” special enrollment period.