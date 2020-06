Health plans in the Marketplace must include a link to their prescription drug “formulary” with other on-line information about the plan. The “formulary” is a list of prescription drugs the plan will cover. If you don’t find your drug on the formulary but your doctor says it’s medically necessary for you to take that specific drug, you can appeal for an exception to the plan formulary. If there is a Consumer Assistance Program in your state, staff in this program can help you file your appeal.