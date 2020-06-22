menu

Immigrants

Can immigrants get help paying premiums and/or cost-sharing for health insurance in the Marketplaces?

Lawfully present immigrants can get tax credits to help pay premiums and cost-sharing for health insurance through the Marketplaces. Like citizens, they can get tax credits to help pay premiums if they make between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level. They can also qualify for cost sharing reductions if they make between 100% and 250% of the federal poverty level.  To get this help, they cannot be offered affordable health insurance through their job or be eligible for Medicaid.

Lawfully-present immigrants who make less than 100% of the federal poverty level  also can get help paying premiums and cost sharing for coverage through the Marketplaces if they cannot enroll in Medicaid due to immigration status. Many lawfully-present immigrants cannot enroll in Medicaid until they have been in the United States with qualified status for five or more years.

Undocumented immigrants cannot receive help paying for premiums or cost sharing for Marketplace coverage and may not buy health insurance through the Marketplaces even at full cost.

