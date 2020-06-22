menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work
Marketplace Health Plans and Premiums

Can be charged more because of my age?

Yes, in most states you can, within limits. Federal rules allow insurers to charge older adults (e.g., in their sixties) up to three times the premium they would charge younger adults (e.g., in their early twenties). This limit on age rating applies to all non-group and small-group health insurance policies, whether sold in the Marketplace or outside of the Marketplace.  Some states prohibit insurers from adjusting premiums for age, or limit the age adjustment to less than three-to-one.

View this question in Spanish

View all questions about Marketplace Health Plans and Premiums

While we have made every effort to provide accurate information in these FAQs, people should contact the health insurance Marketplace or Medicaid agency in their state for guidance on their specific circumstances.

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.