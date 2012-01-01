Social Impact Media

Reflecting the KFF’s commitment to providing the most accurate and relevant information on pressing health issues, the Social Impact Media Program works with major media, other corporate allies, health departments, national leadership and community organizations, to undertake large-scale, multi-faceted public information partnerships, most notably on HIV/AIDS and related issues.

We launched our first “entertainment” media partnership in 1997 with MTV, and before that were already working with leading magazines, like Glamour, Self and Seventeen, and top news outlets, like The Washington Post. Our partnership with MTV and those that followed with leading media companies, including BET, CBS, Fox, Univision and Viacom among others, pioneered a new model for working with media to develop targeted public health campaigns. In 2004, we organized the first ever gathering of media executives from around the globe at the United Nations that resulted in the launch of the Global Media AIDS Initiative, a mobilization of media in parts of the world most affected by HIV/AIDS.

Today, our public information partnerships have broadened to include many more top media companies and other corporate leaders, such as Walgreens and the NBA, and public sector entities, notably the CDC, state and local health departments and other health agencies. Our work has been widely recognized and honored with multiple Emmy and Peabody awards.