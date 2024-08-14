Similar Shares of Republican, Democratic, and Independent Women (One in Seven) Report Having Had an Abortion

A new nationally representative KFF Women’s Health Survey, which explores the extensive implications of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court, reveals that one in seven (14%) women of reproductive age report having had an abortion at some point in their life. Across partisanship, similar shares of Republican women (12%), Democratic women (14%), and independents (15%) report having had an abortion.

The survey uncovered concern over access to abortion services in emergencies. More than six in 10 women of reproductive-age (18-49 years old) across the United States (63%) are concerned that they, or someone close to them, would not be able to get an abortion if it was needed to preserve their life or health. They are also concerned that abortion bans may affect the safety of a potential future pregnancy for themselves or someone close to them (64%).

Nationally, three-quarters of reproductive-age women who are Democrats and six in 10 independent women are concerned about abortion access in cases of pregnancy-related emergencies. A sizable minority of Republican women in this age group nationally (42%) also share these concerns.

A cross-partisan trend emerged in whether abortion policy should be left up to individual states, a policy that former President Trump has said he supports, which allows the current bans and restrictions to stay in effect across half the country. The survey shows that seven in 10 reproductive-age women (74%) oppose leaving abortion policy up to the individual states to determine, including most Republicans (53%), Democrats (86%), and independents (73%).

In addition, many women across the U.S. are unaware of the status of abortion policy in their state (45%), how to obtain an abortion if they need one in the near future (26%), or that people in their state can get medication abortion pills online (19%). Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, the landscape involving abortion bans and restrictions at the state level has been shifting rapidly.

The survey also explores the abortion experiences and perspectives of women in Florida—where it is on the ballot this November—and Arizona, a swing state that may have an abortion ballot initiative this fall. Nearly one in five (18%) reproductive-age women in Florida report they have had an abortion. Among women of reproductive-age in Arizona, 15% say they have had an abortion at some point in their lives. Seven in 10 women in Arizona (70%) and Florida (72%) say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

Additional findings include:

In Florida, only one in five (18%) are aware medication abortion is still legal in their state (abortion is available until six weeks in Florida). About a third (34%) don’t know where to get an abortion or where to find the information should they need one, and only one in ten (9%) are aware that medication abortion pills can be obtained online. Awareness is similarly limited in Arizona (where abortion is currently available up to 15 weeks), particularly among women with lower incomes who are affected disproportionately by restrictions on abortion, have lower awareness about abortion access in their state, and have more significant concerns about pregnancy safety.

The fallout from the overturning of Roe v. Wade has resulted in a substantial number of women who report struggling themselves—or knowing someone who struggled—to get an abortion. Nearly one in ten (8%) women of reproductive age in the United States personally know someone, including themselves, who has had difficulty getting an abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned, including 11% of Hispanic women and 13% of women living in states with abortion bans. Among the barriers cited were traveling out of state for care, not knowing where to go, and lacking the money to cover the cost.

Across the United States, 17% of reproductive-age women report changing their contraceptive practices as a result of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Actions taken include starting birth control, getting a sterilization procedure, switching to a more effective method, or purchasing emergency contraceptive pills to have on hand.

Periodically conducted since 2001, this 2024 KFF Women’s Health Survey analysis includes a nationally representative sample of 3,901 women ages 18 to 49. The survey was fielded from May 15 to June 18, 2024, and was developed and analyzed by KFF staff.

