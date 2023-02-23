New KFF Trackers Document State and Federal Reproductive Rights Litigation Across the Country

KFF has created two new trackers to follow swift-moving reproductive rights litigation in the state and federal courts. The tools, which are currently tracking the status of 21 state cases in 15 states and eight federal cases, will be updated regularly as the litigation proceeds.

Major cases pending in federal and state courts could impact access to abortion and contraceptive care for millions across the US. In fact, a federal district court is considering a case that holds the future of medication abortion nationwide in the balance and the Department of Health and Human Services has appealed a case that has blocked contraceptive access without parental consent for teens in Texas. In addition, abortion bans in 14 states have been challenged in 20 ongoing cases in state courts.

Use the state tracker to follow the progression of each state case in the context of whether state abortion bans are in effect. Explore the federal tracker to keep up with litigation in federal courts that involves access to contraception and abortion, including the federal regulations or policies being challenged and the bases for the challenges.